Here's The Hawks' First Round Schedule vs. Wizards
The schedule for our first round Playoff series against the Washington Wizards is set.
We open the 2017 Playoffs at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. on Sunday at 1:00. We'll play again in D.C. Wednesday before returning home for Games 3 and 4 at Philips Arena on April 22 and 24.
All first round games will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast and 92.9 The Game. See the full schedule below:
GAME 1: Sunday, April 16 at 1:00
GAME 2: Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00
GAME 3: Saturday, April 22 at 5:30 (GET TICKETS)
GAME 4: Monday, April 24 at 8:00 (GET TICKETS)
GAME 5: Wednesday, April 26 at TBD
GAME 6: Friday, April 28 at TBD
GAME 7: Sunday, April 30 at TBD