Hawks Win 19th Pick In 2017 Draft

We finally know what picks we have going into the 2017 NBA Draft.

HAWKS 2017 DRAFT PICKS: 19, 31, 60

After winning a tiebreaker with the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA's non-lottery tiebreaking procedures Thursday, we officially own the 19th pick in June's draft.

Both us and the Grizzlies finished with identical 43-39 records, necessitating the tiebreaker. The NBA broke several ties across the League Thursday to finalize the order of picks 15-60. The order of picks 1-14 will be known after the Lottery in May.

Our second round pick, which was also decided in Thursday's tiebreaker, was sent to Philadelphia in the February trade that brought Ersan Ilyasova to Atlanta. We do, however, have two second round picks coming from other teams.

As part of our trade with the Brooklyn Nets in 2012, we get their second round pick this year, which is #31 overall and the first pick of the second round. We also have the last pick of the second round, #60 overall, in a pick swap with the 76ers that originally belonged to the Warriors.

Here is the 2017 Draft order.