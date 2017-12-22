Hawks Vice Chair Grant Hill Among Candidates For 2018 Hall of Fame Class
The list includes 15 others who either played for, coach or worked for the organization
Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images
SPRINGFIELD, MA –- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame yesterday announced the eligible candidates for the Class of 2018, after revealing earlier in the week that players would now be eligible after just three seasons of retirement. December 21 is the Birthday of Basketball – the day Dr. James Naismith invented the game.
Atlanta Hawks Vice Chair of the Board Grant Hill, a seven-time All-Star who played 19 years in the NBA after a decorated career at Duke University, is among the multiple candidates with Hawks franchise connections nominated.
Others candidates include:
- Marty Blake – General Manager of the Hawks from 1954-70 and longtime NBA Director of Scouting.
- Joe Caldwell – Played for the Hawks from 1965-70, two-time All-Star.
- Maurice Cheeks – A Hawk in 1991-92 and four-time All-Star, fifth in NBA history in steals and 11th in assists.
- Jack Coleman – Played for St. Louis Hawks from 1956-58, NBA All-Star.
- Leo Ferris – The founder of the Hawks franchise, who later helped invent the 24-second shot clock.
- Cotton Fitzsimmons – Hawks Head Coach from 1972-76, and overall, won 832 NBA games and two Coach of the Year awards.
- Robert Harrison – Played for Hawks from 1953-56, also played for Lakers and Nationals.
- Lou Hudson – A Hawks star from 1966-77, jersey no. 23 is retired at Philips Arena, six-time All-Star.
- Toni Kukoc – Played 13 years in the NBA, including one season in Atlanta, was ’96 Sixth Man of the Year.
- Sidney Moncrief – Spent 12 years in the NBA, with the Hawks in 1990-91, five-time All-Star.
- Willie Naulls – Played one year for St. Louis, 12 years overall, four-time All-Star.
- Joe O’Toole – First Atlanta Hawks Athletic Trainer, and with the organization from 1968-97, only non-player to ever win the NBA’s J. Walter Kennedy Award.
- Frank Selvy – Played for Hawks from 1954-58, two-time All-Star.
- Paul Seymour – Former Head Coach of St. Louis Hawks and three other teams, also a three-time All-Star as a player.
- Tom Van Arsdale – Played for the Hawks from 1974-76 as part of 12-year NBA career, three-time All-Star.