Hawks Vice Chair Grant Hill Among Candidates For 2018 Hall of Fame Class

SPRINGFIELD, MA –- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame yesterday announced the eligible candidates for the Class of 2018, after revealing earlier in the week that players would now be eligible after just three seasons of retirement. December 21 is the Birthday of Basketball – the day Dr. James Naismith invented the game.

Atlanta Hawks Vice Chair of the Board Grant Hill, a seven-time All-Star who played 19 years in the NBA after a decorated career at Duke University, is among the multiple candidates with Hawks franchise connections nominated.

Others candidates include: