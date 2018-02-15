Hawks Transfer White To G League

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred forward Andrew White III from the Hawks to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today. White III is on a two-way contract.

In his NBA debut last night at Detroit, White III finished with a team-high 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes (6-11 FGs, 3-7 3FGs), becoming the first Hawk since Rumeal Robinson on 11/2/90 to score 15-or-more points in his NBA debut.

In 10 games with the BayHawks, he’s averaging 15.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 26.2 minutes (.465 FG%, .393 3FG%, .778 FT%). White III, who started this season with the Maine Red Claws, has appeared in 34 G League games this season (21 starts), and has averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31.7 minutes (.444 FG%, .398 3FG%, .831 FT%).

He was signed to a two-way contract by the Hawks on January 15, 2018.