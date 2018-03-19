Hawks Transfer White Back To Atlanta

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred forward Andrew White III from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, to Atlanta, it was announced today. He is on a two-way contract.

White III has appeared in eight games for Atlanta, having averaged 5.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. In 15 contests with the BayHawks (three starts), he is averaging 14.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25.2 minutes.