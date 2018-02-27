Hawks Transfer Magette and White Back To Erie

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred guard Josh Magette and forward Andrew White III from Atlanta to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today. Both players are on two-way contracts.

In 32 games with Erie (30 starts), Magette has compiled 15.0 points, 9.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes, leading the G League in assists. He has played in 10 games with the Hawks, averaging 2.1 points and 2.2 assists in 7.4 minutes.

In 11 contests with the BayHawks, White III is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 26.2 minutes (.473 FG%, .388 3FG%, .778 FT%). He has appeared in three games for Atlanta, having averaged 6.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes.