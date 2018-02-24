Hawks Transfer Josh Magette and Andrew White III Back to BayHawks

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred guard Josh Magette and forward Andrew White III from Atlanta to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today. Both players are on two-way contracts.

In 31 games with Erie (29 starts), Magette has compiled 15.2 points, 9.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes, leading the G League in assists while ranking 15th in steals.

He has played in nine games with the Hawks, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 assists in 7.7 minutes.

Magette signed a two-way contract with Atlanta on September 6, 2017.

In 10 games with the BayHawks, White III is averaging 15.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 26.2 minutes (.465 FG%, .393 3FG%, .778 FT%). Including a stint with the Maine Red Claws, he has appeared in 34 G League games this season (21 starts), and has averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31.7 minutes (.444 FG%, .398 3FG%, .831 FT%).

He has appeared in two games with Atlanta. In his NBA debut on February 14 at Detroit, he finished with a team-high 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes (6-11 FGs, 3-7 3FGs), becoming the first Hawk since Rumeal Robinson on 11/2/90 to score 15-or-more points in his NBA debut.

White III was signed to a two-way contract by the Hawks on January 15, 2018.