Hawks Transfer Josh Magette and Andrew White III Back To Atlanta From Erie

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred guard Josh Magette and forward Andrew White III from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, to Atlanta, it was announced today. Both players are on two-way contracts.

Magette has played in 10 games with the Hawks, averaging 2.1 points and 2.2 assists in 7.4 minutes. In 35 games with Erie (33 starts), He has compiled 15.1 points, 10.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes, leading the G League in assists.

White III has appeared in three games for Atlanta, averaging 6.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes. In 14 contests with the BayHawks, he has averaged 15.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 27.0 minutes (.476 FG%, .413 3FG%, .750 FT%).