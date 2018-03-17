Hawks Transfer Andrew White III from Erie to Atlanta

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred forward Andrew White III from the Erie BayHawks, the club’s NBA G League affiliate, to Atlanta, it was announced today. He is on a two-way contract.

White III has seen action in seven games for Atlanta, averaging 5.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.4 minutes. In 14 contests (three starting assignments) with the BayHawks, he has averaged 15.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 27.0 minutes (.476 FG%, .413 3FG%, .750 FT%).