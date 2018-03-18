Hawks Transfer Andrew White III from Atlanta to Erie

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred forward Andrew White III from Atlanta to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today. He is on a two-way contract.

In 15 contests with the BayHawks (three starts), White III is averaging 14.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25.2 minutes. He has appeared in eight games for Atlanta, having averaged 5.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.