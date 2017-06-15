Hawks' Summer League Schedule Released

Our 2017 NBA Summer League schedule is set.

We will face the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas in July. We will be guaranteed at least two additional games as part of the tournament that follows.

Coach Bud said after the season that he expects 2016 rookies Taurean Prince and DeAndre' Bembry to participate again. We will release the full roster in the coming weeks.

Below is our full schedule, including broadcast information:

July 7: Hawks vs. Nets, 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

July 9: Hawks vs. Pelicans, 4 p.m. ET on NBA TV

July 10: Hawks vs. Bulls, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU