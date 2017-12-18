Hawks Sign Tyler Cavanaugh To Multi-Year Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward Tyler Cavanaugh to a multi-year contract, it was announced today.

Cavanaugh, originally signed to a two-way contract by the Hawks on November 5, 2017, has appeared in 19 games with Atlanta (one start), averaging 5.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.8 minutes (.507 FG%, .409 3FG%, .769 FT%). Among rookies, he ranks fourth in 3FG%, tied for 14th in rpg and tied for 18th in apg.

The Syracuse, NY native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to George Washington. As a graduate student at GW last season, he appeared in 35 games (all starts), leading the team in points (18.3), rebounds (8.4), free throws made (173) and attempted (204) in 32.2 minutes (.448 FG%, .409 3FG%, .848 FT%). He was the National Invitation Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 2016 after leading the Colonials to the NIT title.