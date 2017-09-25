Hawks Sign Shooting Guard John Jenkins

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed John Jenkins, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Jenkins was originally Atlanta’s first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2012 NBA Draft and spent his first three NBA seasons with the Hawks. He has also played with Phoenix and Dallas in his five-year NBA career. In 145 career regular season games (eight starts), he’s averaged 5.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.8 minutes (.448 FG%, .364 3FG%, .849 FT%).

He starred collegiately at Vanderbilt, where he was a two-time First Team All-Southeastern Conference performer. Jenkins attended Station Camp High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He will wear jersey No. 30.