Hawks Sign Shooting Guard John Jenkins

Stephen Gosling/NBAE/Getty Images
Posted: Sep 25, 2017

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed John Jenkins, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Jenkins was originally Atlanta’s first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2012 NBA Draft and spent his first three NBA seasons with the Hawks. He has also played with Phoenix and Dallas in his five-year NBA career. In 145 career regular season games (eight starts), he’s averaged 5.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.8 minutes (.448 FG%, .364 3FG%, .849 FT%).

He starred collegiately at Vanderbilt, where he was a two-time First Team All-Southeastern Conference performer. Jenkins attended Station Camp High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He will wear jersey No. 30.

Tags
Hawks, John Jenkins, Roster Updates

Related Content

Hawks

John Jenkins

Roster Updates