Hawks Sign Point Guard Quinn Cook

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Quinn Cook, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.

Cook split time last season, his rookie year in the NBA, between the Dallas Mavericks (five games) and New Orleans Pelicans (nine games), averaging 5.6 points and 1.9 assists in 13.4 minutes (.500 FG%, .423 3FG%).

He appeared in 82 games (75 starts) between 2015-17 with the Canton Charge of the NBA G League, and averaged 22.6 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.0 minutes (.371 FG%, .377 3FG%, .882 FT%). The 2016 G League Rookie of the Year, Cook is a two-time G League All-Star, was named First Team All-G League in 2017 and Third Team in 2016. He was also the league’s All-Star Game MVP last season.

The 6’2 guard played four years (2011-15) for Duke University, and as a senior, put in 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.9 minutes, earning Second Team All-America honors from Sporting News in helping lead the Blue Devils to the National Championship.

Cook is a native of Washington, DC and attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, MD before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, VA. He will wear jersey No. 4.