Hawks Sign Jeremy Evans and Jordan Mathews

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Jeremy Evans and Jordan Mathews, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

A six-year NBA veteran, Evans spent 2010-15 with the Utah Jazz, the 2015-16 season with the Dallas Mavericks and last year with Khimki (Russia). The 2012 NBA slam dunk contest champion, Evans has appeared in 249 career regular season games (nine starts), averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.5 minutes (.568 FG%). He’s also spent time with Utah and Texas in the NBA G League.

Evans, a 6’9 forward, was originally selected in the second round (55th overall) of the 2010 NBA Draft by Utah after a four-year career at Western Kentucky. Evans will wear jersey No. 22.

Mathews, who played three years at California before transferring to Gonzaga for his senior season, averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.0 minutes (39 games, all starts) in 2016-17, helping lead the Zags to the National Championship game. His 85 three-pointers made last year tied for the seventh-highest single-season total in school history.

In three years at Cal (2013-16), the 6’4 guard appeared in 102 games (63 starting assignments) and put in 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.6 minutes. The native of Los Angeles attended Santa Monica High School. He will wear jersey No. 6.