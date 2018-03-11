Hawks Sign Jaylen Morris To Second 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Jaylen Morris to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today.

In five games with the Hawks, he’s averaging 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.5 minutes.

Morris has also started 39 games this season for the Erie BayHawks, Atlanta’s NBA G League affiliate, and has averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.4 minutes (.517 FG%, .673 FT%).