Hawks Sign Erie Guard Jaylen Morris

Posted: Feb 28, 2018

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Jaylen Morris to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.

Morris has started 39 games this season for the Erie BayHawks, Atlanta’s NBA G League affiliate, and has averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.4 minutes (.517 FG%, .673 FT%).

The 6-foot-5 guard played collegiately at Molloy College (Rockville Centre, NY) from 2013-17. As a senior last season, he posted averages of 19.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.8 minutes, appearing in 29 games.

The native of Amherst, NY will wear jersey No. 3.

