Hawks Sign Damion Lee To Second 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Damion Lee to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today.

Lee has appeared in five games (two starts) with the Hawks, averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.7 minutes (.447 FG%, .375 3FG%, .800 FT%).

He’s also played in 38 games this season (13 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, putting up 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.7 minutes (.454 FG%, .915 FT%).