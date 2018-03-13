Hawks Sign Damion Lee To 10-Day Contract

Randy Belice/NBAE/Getty Images
Posted: Mar 13, 2018

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Damion Lee to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.

Lee has played in 38 games this season (13 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, averaging 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.7 minutes (.454 FG%, .915 FT%).

Last season, in 16 starts with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League, he put up 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.1 minutes (.472 FG%, .466 3FG%, .817 FT%). 

Lee spent four collegiate seasons at Drexel (including a redshirt year) before playing his final season at Louisville as a graduate transfer. He averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.5 minutes with the Cardinals in 2015-16.

A native of Baltimore, MD, where he attended Calvert Hall College High School, Lee will wear jersey No. 8.

Tags
Hawks, Damion Lee, Roster Updates, Press Releases, Stories

Related Content

Hawks

Press Releases

Stories