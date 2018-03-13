Hawks Sign Damion Lee To 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Damion Lee to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.

Lee has played in 38 games this season (13 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, averaging 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.7 minutes (.454 FG%, .915 FT%).

Last season, in 16 starts with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League, he put up 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.1 minutes (.472 FG%, .466 3FG%, .817 FT%).

Lee spent four collegiate seasons at Drexel (including a redshirt year) before playing his final season at Louisville as a graduate transfer. He averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.5 minutes with the Cardinals in 2015-16.

A native of Baltimore, MD, where he attended Calvert Hall College High School, Lee will wear jersey No. 8.