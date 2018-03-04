Hawks Sign Antonius Cleveland to Second 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Antonius Cleveland to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today.

Earlier this season, Cleveland was on a two-way contract with Dallas, appearing in 13 games with the Mavericks. In seven NBA G League games this season (six with the Santa Cruz Warriors and one with the Texas Legends), he’s averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 26.6 minutes (.547 FG%, .500 3FG%, .826 FT%).