Hawks Sign Andrew White III To Two-Way Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward Andrew White III to a two-way contract, the team announced today. He will join the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League effective immediately.

White III has played in 24 games (21 starts) this season for the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League, averaging 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 34.0 minutes (.435 FG%, .400 3FG%, .855).

The rookie played five games at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers and spent training camp with the Boston Celtics, appearing in one preseason contest.

As a graduate student at Syracuse last season, White III put up a team-best 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists in 37.2 minutes (.440 FG%, .401 3FG%, .837 FT%), starting all 34 games. He set a Syracuse single-season record with 109 three-pointers. White III was an All-ACC third team selection, and a member of the All-ACC Academic team.

In his senior season at Nebraska in 2015-16, he averaged 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes (.481 FG%, .412 3FG%, .775 FT%) in 34 starts. He sat out his junior season after transferring from Kansas, where he played two years, appearing in 25 contests as a freshman and 19 games as a sophomore.

His father, Andrew Jr., played basketball at Morehouse College, while his younger brother, Andrien, plays collegiately at Charlotte. The Richmond, VA native will wear No. 4 with the Hawks.

The 2017-18 season marks the first year of two-way contracts in the NBA. Only players with three-or-fewer years of NBA experience are permitted to sign two-way contracts. Per league rules, teams are allowed to have up to two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Hawks will primarily play for the BayHawks but can spend up to 45 days with Atlanta (prorated based on when the player signs), not including any time prior to the start of Erie’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.