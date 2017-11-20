Hawks Shine In Weekend G League Action

Rookie guard Tyler Dorsey was among several Hawks who shined in two games for the Erie BayHawks this past weekend.

The second round pick out of Oregon scored 24 points on 9-16 shooting, including 4-7 from three and 8 rebounds in a win over Deaware Friday. He followed it up with 26 points on 10-21 shooting against Greensboro Saturday, giving him 50 points on better than 50 percent shooting for the weekend.

Nico Brussino, also on assignment this weekend, chipped in as well. He scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the two games combined, and he recorded five steals on Saturday.

Two-way player Josh Magette scored 30 points and dished 14 assists in the weekend set, while Miles Plumlee scored 6 points in 31 combined minutes; his first action of the season after dealing with a quad injury.

Dorsey, Brussino and Plumlee are back with the Club Monday in San Antonio. Check out highlights below of the weekend action: