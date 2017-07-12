Hawks Set For Rematch With Pelicans To Open Bracket Play

The 2017 Las Vegas Summer League bracket is set, and we drew the #9 seed in the 24-team field.

We open bracket play at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans in a rematch of Sunday's thrilling 84-82 victory.

The Pelicans have been led this summer by point guard Quinn Cook, who's shooting an impressive 58% from the field while averaging 20.3 point per game, and big man Cheick Diallo, who's averaging just shy of 20 points and 10 rebounds. The two combined for 48 of New Orleans' 82 points against us on Sunday.

While New Orleans has been getting scoring mostly from those two, our roster has been more balanced. Five guys (DeAndre' Bembry, John Collins, Ryan Kelly, Taurean Prince and Diamond Stone) are averaging double figures this summer. Bembry's 3.3 steals per contest ranks second among all players in Vegas, while Collins' 10.7 rebounds per game ranks third.

The winner of Wednesday's game will advance to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, while the loser will finish up Summer League play Friday.