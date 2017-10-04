Hawks Release Tickets For 2017 Home Games

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has issued a limited release of tickets for the first half of the 2017-18 season, featuring home matchups against Eastern Conference foes Boston (Nov. 6 and Nov. 18), Cleveland (Nov. 30) and Washington (Dec. 27). Seats for Atlanta home contests played through Dec. 30, a total 18 home games, are now available HERE.

The Hawks open their 2017-18 home schedule against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 27, a contest that features halftime and postgame performances by Run the Jewels. The matchup with Denver will mark the club’s first time on its home floor since Philips Arena began a $192.5 million transformation in June, which is slated to be completed during the 2018-19 season. Other Western Conference opponents making their only regular-season trips to Philips Arena during the stretch include Houston (Nov. 3), the LA Clippers (Nov. 22), Dallas (Dec. 23) and Portland (Dec. 30).

Special ticket offers available today for the 2017-18 campaign include:

Chick-fil-A Fan Pack (four game tickets and four Chick-fil-A meals)

Sunday FUNday 4-Pack (four game tickets with $10 of food and drink credit per ticket)

New for 2017-18, the Hawks are moving toward a digital/mobile entry system and have eliminated the print-at-home PDF option. Fans will be able to gain arena access via a QR-based mobile ticket provided by the Atlanta Hawks or Ticketmaster following their seat purchase. Tickets for the entire 2017-18 campaign are available for purchase today through group sales (10 or more seats), a flex plan or the Hawks membership program. For more information on season ticket options, visit our Groups page HERE or our Membership site HERE.

All of the Hawks’ Monday-through-Saturday home games before Dec. 30 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southeast will provide television coverage for all regular season games, and CBS RADIO’S SportsRadio 92-9 The Game and partner stations on the Hawks Radio Network will provide radio coverage.