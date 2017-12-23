Hawks Recall Dorsey, Muscala from Erie BayHawks of NBA G League

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled guard Tyler Dorsey and forward/center Mike Muscala from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Dorsey has appeared in 10 games with the Hawks this season. In ten contests with the BayHawks (eight starts), he is averaging 19.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.3 minutes.

Muscala has appeared in nine games (five starts) with the Hawks this season, averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.4 minutes. In one game with Erie, he totaled 12 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound and 1 steal in 16 minutes (5-7 FGs, 2-3 3FGs).