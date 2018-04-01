Hawks Recall Cavanaugh, Transfer Magette and White III Back To The Club

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled forward Tyler Cavanaugh from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today.

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred guard Josh Magette and forward Andrew White III from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, to Atlanta, it was announced today. Both players are on two-way contracts.

