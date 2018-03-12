Hawks Recall Cavanaugh After Rehab Stint With Erie

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled forward Tyler Cavanaugh from the ErieBayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today.

In 30 games with the Hawks (one start), Cavanaugh has averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes (.474 FG%, .366 3FG%, .765 FT%).

In 11 contests (five starts) with the BayHawks, he’s averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes (.487 FG%, .451 3FG%, .952 FT%).