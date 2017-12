ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled guard/forward Nicolas Brussino from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Brussino has appeared in four games with the Hawks this season. In eight contests with the BayHawks, he is averaging 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 23.4 minutes (.467 FG%, .367 3FG%, 8-8 FTs).