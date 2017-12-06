Hawks, Philips Arena Introduce SMILE 2.0 To Elevate Approach To Guest Services Hiring & Training

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks and Philips Arena are strengthening their commitment to recruiting, retaining and revitalizing their workforce to deliver premium guest experiences through SMILE 2.0. The inception of the SMILE (S: Southern Hospitality, M: Make a Moment, I: Individuals Matter, L: Loyalty, E: Empowerment) program defined the center of the organization’s philosophy with a foundation in understanding the culture of the company and internal recognition. The focus of SMILE 2.0 has amplified the model which now empowers employees to scout extraordinary talent, offers lucrative compensation and bonus opportunities, and provides company-wide training camps to implement the philosophy.

SMILE 2.0 mirrors the transformation of Philips Arena which will deliver several new guest-centric amenities including a nursing room for mothers, greater connectivity through upgraded state-of-the-art-technology, and more open space areas for socializing with a revamped 360-degree concourse. Additionally, the venue recently became the first certified in Atlanta as sensory inclusive, to help provide greater accessibility to professional basketball games and other live entertainment options for guests with conditions such as autism and PTSD.

“SMILE 2.0 is the philosophical transformation of our service to match the physical transformation of our building,” said Jason Parker, Vice President, Customer Service, Security, Parking & Operations. “The program has helped us rethink service beyond the perspective of team members being able to do one task to being multi-dimensional in their ability to give guests a memorable encounter.”

Enhancing the experience for guests and the culture of the workplace is lending to a fast-growing, fun, safe place to build a career. Positions are now available for applicants who enjoy making moments for others, exude southern hospitality and pay attention to details. Candidates may apply online here