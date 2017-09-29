Hawks Open 2017-18 Concert Series With Run The Jewels On Oct. 27

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club will return to Philips Arena with a home-opening performance by hip-hop duo Run the Jewels on Friday, Oct. 27, against the Denver Nuggets. The contest, scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m., will mark the team’s first time on its home floor since the venue began an ongoing $192.5 million transformation in June.

“RTJ is gonna run Philips Arena like a fast break on Oct. 27,” said Killer Mike of Run the Jewels. “Be ready, Atlanta!”

Run the Jewels, composed of Atlanta emcee Killer Mike and New York-bred rapper/producer El-P, will treat Hawks and hip-hop fans to a halftime performance before returning to the floor to deliver a postgame encore. Killer Mike’s connection to the Hawks will grow deeper during the 2018-19 season, when his latest Shave Wash And Groom (SWAG) Shop location will operate in the completely transformed Philips Arena.

“We’re excited to welcome Run the Jewels to Philips Arena to join our fans for a season-opening celebration of Hawks basketball,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “Killer Mike continues to be a great partner as we progress toward unveiling a new world-class, fan-focused venue in the 2018-19 season.”

Since the beginning of the 2014-15 campaign, the Hawks’ in-game concert series has hosted many of the biggest names in homegrown hip-hop, including T.I., Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Migos, Big Boi and more. Seats for Atlanta’s season opener are available for purchase HERE.