Hawks Name Michelle Leftwich Salary Cap VP

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has hired veteran NBA executive Michelle Leftwich as Vice President of Salary Cap Administration, the team announced today.

In this role, Leftwich will assist and advise Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk with all aspects of the league’s salary cap rules, as well as player contract planning matters.

“Michelle’s expertise and knowledge of the CBA and its complexities will be a great asset to the Hawks,” Schlenk said. “She is widely respected throughout the NBA and brings a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge that will benefit our organization.”

Leftwich joins the organization after 21 years at the league office, including the last 10 years as NBA Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, where she assisted Rick Buchanan, NBA General Counsel, and Dan Rube, NBA Deputy General Counsel, with a variety of legal matters. Her broad duties at the NBA involved salary cap and player contract matters, collective bargaining with the players’ union, player trade approvals, and operation of the CBA’s escrow and tax system.

Prior to joining the NBA in 1996, Leftwich worked for the New York law firm formerly known as Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker. A native of Buffalo, N.Y., she received her Bachelors of Science degree in Accounting from Canisius College and her Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law.