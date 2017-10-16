Hawks Leadership to Be Featured Weekly On 92.9 The Game

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced that General Manager/Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk will be featured on a weekly segment this season on SportsRadio 92-2 The Game, the team’s official sports talk partner and flagship station. Schlenk was hired on May 25, 2017 after spending 12 seasons with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

With weekly segments featuring Head Coach Mike Budenholzer and CEO Steve Koonin returning once again to the station, Hawks leadership will be featured on the Hawks’ radio flagship on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during the season.

"We are very pleased to continue our great relationship with the Atlanta Hawks,” said Terry Foxx, Program Director at SportsRadio 92-9 The Game. “Having Coach Bud along with CEO Steve Koonin and now the new GM of the Hawks, Travis Schlenk, will further enhance our overall coverage of the Hawks. When you add the legendary voice of the Hawks, Steve Holman, we have a continued amazing partnership with the Hawks and our fans.”

Schlenk will appear on Tuesdays at 8:20 a.m. with John Fricke and Hugh Douglas on “The Game Mornings.” His segment will premiere on Oct. 17.

For the fourth year, Budenholzer will return for his weekly “On the Court with Coach Bud” segment, beginning Oct. 19. It will air each Thursday at 10:22 a.m. during the “Midday Show” with hosts Rick Kamla and John Michaels.

In its third season, the Koonin weekly segment will air every Friday at 4:42 p.m. during the “Dukes and Bell” afternoon show with Carl Dukes and Mike Bell.

Every Hawks game this season will air on SportsRadio 92-9 The Game, as well as partner stations on the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network, with “Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman on the call.