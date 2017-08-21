Hawks' International Players Fare Well In Weekend Action

Dennis Schröder, Marco Belinelli and Nicolas Brussino were all in action over the weekend playing for their respective national teams.

Schröder had an excellent weekend representing Germany in the annual German Supercup. In games against Russia, Poland and Serbia, the point guard averaged 23 points and 5 assists while shooting 59 percent from the field and 60 percent (9-15) from three.

Belinelli also played well for Italy in the French-led Toulouse Tournament. He averaged 16 points over three weekend games while shooting 45 percent (9-20) from three-point range.

Both Germany and Italy are preparing for EuroBasket, which begins Aug. 31. Italy plays three more games this week as part of the Acropolis Tournament in Greece.

Meanwhile in South America, Brussino scored 21 points in a pair of weekend games for Argentina against Colombia and Uruguay.

