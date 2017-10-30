Hawks To Host 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Stars on Nov. 3

ATLANTA –- With an announcement on the Ryan Cameron Morning Show, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club revealed today that stars from Bravo Media’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be special guests in the arena for the Nov. 3 game against the Houston Rockets. Cast members Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield will meet-and-greet lucky contest winners, preview an exclusive show teaser and take over the team’s Instagram during the Hawks’ third home game of the 2017–18 NBA season.

“We are excited to welcome the ladies of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’,” said Melissa Proctor, Chief Marketing Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and Philips Arena. “RHOA is an extremely successful television franchise, giving the world a glimpse into the vibrant social scene of Atlanta. It’s only fitting that the show’s stars will be among some of the first guests to visit our exclusive new Courtside Club and one-of-a-kind Hawks Bar, both of which are sure to become the center of Atlanta’s entertainment scene.”

Fans in Atlanta can listen to radio station V-103 throughout the week for the chance to win tickets to the game along with a private meet-and-greet with the reality stars in the team’s coveted owners’ lounge. For those that can’t make the game on Friday, just follow the Hawks’ Instagram @ATLHawks, as the Housewives helm the social media channel for the night and share their VIP experience with followers.

“The Hawks and Philips Arena hold a special place in my heart,” said Burruss. “Not only am I a Hawks season ticket member, but my group Xscape will be performing in the arena on New Year’s Eve! The show is totally “True to Atlanta” and I couldn’t think of a better place for us to share a first look at our 10th season than in person with our hometown fans.”

Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series delves into the lives of six sassy women from Atlanta’s social elite. Juggling families, careers and jam-packed social calendars, the Real Housewives live their triumphs and frustrations out loud. These driven and ambitious women prove that they’re not just “housewives,” but entrepreneurs, doting mothers and feisty southern women.

Check your local cable provider to get channel listings and air times for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

To purchase tickets for the Hawks vs. Rockets contest, go here.