Hawks Host Millsap, Nuggets In Home Opener

ATLANTA -- The National Basketball Association today released the 2017-18 regular season schedule, and the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club will begin the season at Dallas on Wednesday, Oct. 18. After visiting Charlotte (Oct. 20), Brooklyn (Oct. 22), Miami (Oct. 23) and Chicago (Oct. 26), the Hawks return to Philips Arena to host the Denver Nuggets in the home opener on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

All games will air on the Hawks’ flagship radio station, CBS RADIO’S SportsRadio 92-9 The Game, as well as partner stations on the Hawks Radio Network, with “Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman on the call. The complete local television schedule on FOX Sports Southeast will be released at a later date.

All of Atlanta’s Monday-through-Saturday home games will feature 7:30 p.m. tip times, with the exception of Monday, Jan. 15 vs. San Antonio (tipping at 3:00 p.m.) and Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Chicago (5:00 p.m.). Sunday game times will vary.

The aforementioned Jan. 15 matchup marks the return of the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday game to Philips Arena.

Atlanta faces each Eastern Conference team four times, except for Philadelphia and Chicago (two home/one road), as well as New York and Milwaukee (one home/two road), and every Western Conference opponent twice. The Hawks play 19-of-41 home games on weekends (seven Friday, seven Saturday, five Sunday).

Among the home contests are matchups vs. Golden State (Mar. 2), Cleveland (Nov. 30 and Feb. 9), Washington (Dec. 27 and Jan. 27), Boston (Nov. 6 and Nov. 18), Oklahoma City (Mar. 13) and Houston (Nov. 3).

Atlanta opens with five consecutive road contests before playing three-of-the-next-four at home. The Hawks have a stretch of eight-of-11 contests at home between Nov. 15 and Dec. 9. Atlanta plays six straight at home between Jan. 12-24. The two longest road trips of the year are a six-game, 12-day trip from Mar. 17-28, and two five-game, nine-day trips from Oct. 18-26 and Jan. 2-10.

The Hawks play 15 sets of back-to-backs, including one home/home, two home/road, seven road/home and five road/road. The busiest month of the home schedule is January (nine games), while the Hawks will play eight contests away from Philips Arena in March.

The first half of the schedule ends on Feb. 14 at Detroit, and the second half resumes following All-Star Weekend on Feb. 23 at Indiana.

Fans can place their Flex Plan deposits today before plans go on sale to the public on Aug. 21.