Hawks Executive Chef To Put Wild Game On Menu For Blake Shelton Concert

ATLANTA -- Preparing for the “Big Game” takes on a whole new meaning when Atlanta Hawks’ Executive Chef Joe Schafer debuts three unique menu items for the the March 8 Blake Shelton concert. Never before seen on the Philips Arena menu, Schafer has created a smoked deer brisket, braised elk osso bucco and roasted kangaroo loin for one night only. The renowned chef, who helmed the kitchen at Bacchanalia before joining the NBA team, has already garnered headlines for his daring spin on arena fare with cricket tacos.

A Coffee BBQ Smoked Red Cervena Deer Brisket Sandwich with Caramelized Onions and BBQ Mayo will be available throughout the arena at the following concession stands: Burgers and Birds on the Upper Level, Chops in the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Club Level and Buds and Burgers on Hawk Walk. Served in a tongue-in-cheek camouflage wrap and selling for $13, there will be a limited number of sandwiches offered that night.

“Inspired by Shelton’s love of hunting, we decided to play around with some really interesting recipes for game meats—elk, venison, kangaroo—and we can’t wait for guests to taste what we’ve created,” said Schafer. “One of my goals as executive chef is to not only bring amazing quality and taste to our food, but to keep our in-house dining experience fresh and unpredictable. That’s all a part of having a great night out. Expect to see more themed menu options for future events.”

Those enjoying the show from the suite level will have the opportunity to order the full “Big Game Experience” from the catering menu. The package includes:

o Chips and Dips

o Chilled Asparagus Salad

o Elk Osso Bucco

o Slow Smoked Cervena Red Deer Smoked Brisket

o Roasted Kangaroo Loin

o Root Vegetable Gratin

o Parmesan Truffle Home Fries

o Pimento Cheese Spoon rolls

Schafer joined the Hawks’ organization just prior to the start of the 2017 -2018 season to lead the overall development of the dining experience, as part of its $192.5MM arena transformation. In October he launched the exclusive Courtside Club, with his specially curated menus that are infused with his self-described style of “rustic Southern, refined with European techniques.”

