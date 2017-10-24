Hawks Earn Recognition at 47th Annual Atlanta Pride Festival

ATLANTA –- On Sunday, Oct. 15, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club tipped off “Live from Downtown Week” by participating in the 47th Annual Atlanta Pride Festival. More than 150 employees, including team executives, forward/center Mike Muscala and the Atlanta Hawks Cheerleaders, marched alongside a custom-built, Carnival-themed float featuring DJ Toni K in the Pride Parade. Later in the week, the Atlanta Pride Committee announced the Hawks’ float as the second-place parade winner in the corporate category.

“Participating in Pride speaks to our values as a company,” Nzinga Shaw, Senior Vice President of Community, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. “We strive to make our organization a welcoming place for all to work and play, representing the various walks of life in Atlanta. We are honored to have our float recognized as one of the top designs from the parade.”

Click here to view a Hawks recap video from the 2017 Pride Parade.