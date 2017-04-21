Hawks To Donate To Atlanta Music Project, Bert's Big Adventure

ATLANTA -- During pre-game activities of Game 4, the Atlanta Hawks will make a donation of musical instruments to the Atlanta Music Project’s newly-formed percussion program. Founded in 2010, the Atlanta Music Project provides intensive, tuition-free, music education to underserved youth right in their neighborhood and is launching a new percussion-focused program. AMP provides all students with an instrument, a teaching artist, classes and unique performance opportunities.

At halftime, the Hawks and Bert’s Big Adventure will come together again for the chance to make the lives of some very special kids and their families just a little bit brighter. Bert’s Big Adventure co-founder and Atlanta radio personality Bert Weiss will attempt a basket from half-court to win $20,000 for his Atlanta-based charity. If Weiss does not make the basket, the Hawks will donate at least $5,000 to Bert’s Big Adventure’s mission of providing a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.