Hawks Clinch 10th Consecutive Playoff Berth

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have clinched a spot in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, by virtue of Chicago’s 107-106 loss at Brooklyn earlier tonight. The Hawks have now made the Playoffs in 10 straight seasons, the longest active streak in the Eastern Conference, the second-longest in the NBA (San Antonio – 20) and the lengthiest in Atlanta Hawks history.

Additionally, the Hawks possess the third-longest active postseason streak in the four major professional sports, behind San Antonio’s 20 and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 11-year run.

The Hawks (41-38), who have won two straight and are currently at fifth in the Eastern Conference, face current Eastern No. 1 seed Cleveland at Philips Arena tomorrow (3:30 p.m.).

Playoff tickets are now on sale here.