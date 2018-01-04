Hawks, Atlanta Track Club Launch Fourth Annual Fast Break 5K

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Atlanta Track Club have teamed up for the fourth-annual Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare, scheduled to take place in and around Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 27. The first 1,000 registrants will receive a limited-edition Volt Green and Georgia Granite Gray team scarf. Every registrant will also receive a long-sleeve Volt Green long-sleeve Mizuno shirt.

“We are excited to offer a fun, competitive and healthy opportunity in partnership with Atlanta Track Club,” said Steve Koonin, Atlanta Hawks & Philips Arena CEO. “We want our racers to enjoy the sights and sounds that make downtown Atlanta the heart of this city.”

This will be the third race that Atlanta Track Club will co-host in 2018 following the Resolution Run at Piedmont Park on Monday, Jan. 1 and College Football Playoff’s Extra Yard 5K on Sunday, Jan. 7.

“This great race with the Atlanta Hawks is an exciting way to cap off a January filled with running and walking events,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director. “The Fast Break 5K has become a must-do event for both runners and Hawks fans alike.”

The official jersey patch partner for the Atlanta Hawks, Sharecare, will be on-site for the first time to present racers with premium prizes and a special race photo. Also on site at the race will be Harry the Hawk, the Atlanta Hawks Cheerleaders, and the Flight Crew to support the runners, joggers and walkers. All racers will also receive a $25 ticket voucher that can be applied to a select Hawks home game.*

“When we launched the Sharecare Movement with the Hawks, we had a mission to provide our community with the resources they need – from their backyard to their smartphone – to help them live their healthiest, happiest, most productive lives,” said Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. “With events like the Fast Break 5K and our launch of Sharecare’s app this week, we’re making meaningful progress toward our goal of driving positive change in the health of our city and state.”

The race, in part, will benefit the Atlanta Police Athletic League (PAL), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe environment for Atlanta youth. Racers have an option to contribute to PAL during registration. In addition, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Atlanta Track Club will jointly contribute $5,000 to PAL. The support of PAL aligns with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation’s mission to increase access for metro Atlanta’s youth to play, grow and learn life and leadership skills through basketball, and Atlanta Track Club's mission of a more healthy and active Atlanta.

For a list of home games that are available to choose from and for more details on the Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare, go here.

To join the #SharecareMovement, and take control of your health and wellness, download the Sharecare app for free on the App Store or Google Play.