ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has assigned guard Tyler Dorsey to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Dorsey has appeared in seven games with the Hawks this season. In four contests with the BayHawks, he is averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30.6 minutes (.476 FG%, .536 3FG%, .833 FT%).