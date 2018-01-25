Hawks Assign Cavanaugh, Taylor To G League

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has assigned Tyler Cavanaugh and Isaiah Taylor to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Cavanaugh, in 30 games with the Hawks (one start), is putting up 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes (.474 FG%, .366 3FG%, .765 FT%). He has started three games with Erie, averaging 19.3 points and 12.7 rebounds in 35.9 minutes (.522 FG%, .381 3FG%, 2-2 FTs).

Taylor has appeared in 36 Hawks games, and has averaged 4.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes. In two starts with the BayHawks, he’s compiled 25.5 points, 11.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 38.2 minutes (.477 FG%, .500 3FG%, .714 FT%).