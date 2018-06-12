Hawks' 2018 Vegas Summer League Schedule Announced

Our 2018 NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule is set.

We will face the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas in July. We will be guaranteed at least two additional games as part of the tournament that follows.

2017 rookies John Collins and Tyler Dorsey are expected to participate again. We will release the full roster in the coming weeks.

Below is our full schedule, including broadcast information:

July 7: 2:30 pm PT (5:30 pm ET) - Hawks vs. Knicks (ESPN)

July 8: 2:30 pm PT (5:30 pm ET) - Hawks vs. Blazers (ESPN2)

July 10: 3:00 pm PT (6:00 pm ET) - Hawks vs. Bulls (NBA TV)