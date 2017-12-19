Georgia's Top High School Talent To Be Showcased In Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks, the Naismith Awards and the Atlanta Tipoff Club have teamed up to spotlight Georgia high school basketball and give back to the community at the inaugural Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic at Norcross High School. The Dec. 21-23 showcase features 32 of the top high school boys and girls basketball teams in the state, including 25 squads currently ranked in the top 10 of their respective Georgia High School Association classifications.

“The Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic is a wonderful opportunity for our organization to bring communities together to showcase the best high school basketball programs in Georgia,” said Jon Babul, Hawks Vice President of Basketball Development. “For a player, coach or fan, there is nothing quite like the pure energy and excitement that radiates from a packed high school gymnasium. We will bring together basketball fans from throughout the state as we celebrate the competitive spirit of high school basketball in Georgia.”

As part of the Atlanta Hawks Annual Season of Giving, 12 youth from Gwinnett Children’s Shelter will be “adopted” by teams participating in the three-day event. Each team will wrap gifts for its designated “adoptee” and each child will receive a complimentary ticket to attend the Hawks contest versus the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Dec. 23 at Philips Arena. Attorney Ken Nugent, who has partnered with the Hawks and the Naismith Holiday Classic on this event, will donate $1 to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation’s Jr. Hawks Scholarship Fund for every point scored during the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic. On the mornings of Dec. 22nd and 23rd, Nugent will also sponsor free Jr. Hawks Basketball Clinics for 200 youth ages 8-14.

“As a Hawks season ticket member and partner, it is a privilege to be a part of this three-day event,” Nugent said. “When I heard about the inaugural Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic, I knew it would be another way to be ‘True to Atlanta’ and continue to support the Scores for Scholarships program.”

The youth basketball clinics and Jr NBA skill combine will feature appearances by Atlanta Dream Head Coach Nicki Collen and Hawks Alumni. The Norcross High School gymnasium will host all 16 games of the classic.

For an entire schedule of the games, go here.