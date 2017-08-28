G League Affiliate Erie BayHawks To Hold Open Tryout In Atlanta

ATLANTA -- The Erie BayHawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced today that the team will hold its only open tryout on Sunday, September 24 at the Georgia State University Sports Arena (125 Decatur Street, Atlanta GA 30303). This will be a one-day tryout and will take place from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.Players interested in participating are required to complete all registration forms found here or at the BayHawks’ front office.

Staff members from both the Erie BayHawks and Atlanta Hawks will be on hand to evaluate all participants. Players will be taken through a series of skill work and live scrimmages. Prospects who participate in the open tryout will compete for an invitation to the BayHawks training camp.

There is a non-refundable registration fee of $150 and can be paid by money order or cashier’s check payable to the Erie BayHawks. Credit cards are also accepted by calling the Erie BayHawks at 814-790-5600. Pre-registration forms and payments must be submitted by Wednesday, September 20. Forms and registration can be mailed to the Erie BayHawks at 110 East Eighth Street, Erie, PA 16501 or click here to register online. Pre-registration is highly advised as space is limited and walk-up registrations the day of the event are subject to availability. Registration begins at 8:30 am with the open player tryout beginning promptly at 9:00 am.

For more information, please contact the BayHawks’ front office at 815-790-5600 or visit eriebayhawks.com/player-tryouts-17-18/.