FOX Sports Southeast To Televise All 82 Hawks Games

ATLANTA -- FOX Sports Southeast, the exclusive regional home of the Atlanta Hawks, will televise all 82 regular season games during the 2017-18 NBA season. The Hawks will tip off the 2017-18 schedule in Dallas against the Mavericks on Wednesday, October 18. Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET with an extended Hawks LIVE pregame show on FOX Sports Southeast.

Schedule highlights:

The Hawks’ home opener will be Friday, October 27, when former Hawks All-Star Paul Millsap returns to Atlanta with the Denver Nuggets. Pregame coverage will start at 7:00 p.m. ET with Hawks LIVE .

. The Hawks will take on LeBron James and the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, November 5, with Hawks LIVE starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Hawks will host Stephen Curry and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 2, with pregame coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Additionally, FOX Sports Southeast will televise three preseason games, including match-ups against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, October 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, October 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Mavericks on Thursday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) will return for his 22nd season as the television voice of the Hawks, alongside Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21), who will return for his ninth season as game analyst. Rebecca Kaple (@Rebecca_Sports) will join FOX Sports Southeast in her first season as a Hawks sideline reporter, and Andre Aldridge (@Voceroy), in his seventh season covering the Hawks, will also provide reports and interviews from the sidelines.

Hawks LIVE, the pregame and postgame show for all 82 Hawks game telecasts, will be hosted by Jerome Jurenovich (@JeromeOnSports) alongside analyst and former Hawks player Mike “Stinger” Glenn (@HawksOnFSSE). Aldridge will also host select Hawks LIVE shows.

All Hawks games televised on FOX Sports Southeast will also be available onFOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers. For more information, please reference the attached FOX Sports GO FAQ document.

Hawks games on FOX Sports Southeast will reach more than six million households throughout Georgia and parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina.