We are holding workouts with the following 2017 Draft prospects on Friday, June 16:

Matt Jones (Duke)

Josh Hart (Villanova)

Peter Jok (Iowa)

Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson)

Amile Jefferson (Duke)

Caleb Swanigan (Purdue)

We have the 19th, 31st and 60th overall picks in the Draft. Check out Draft Central for more information.