We are holding workouts with the following 2017 Draft prospects on Thursday, June 15:

Jawun Evans (Oklahoma State)

Ognjen Jaramaz (Mega Leks)

Marc Loving (Ohio State)

Steve Vasturia (Notre Dame)

Mathias Lessort (JSF Nanterre)

Kennedy Meeks (North Carolina)

We have the 19th, 31st and 60th overall picks in the Draft. Check out Draft Central for more information.