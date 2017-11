We are holding workouts with the following 2017 Draft prospects on Wednesday, June 14:

Jabari Bird (California)

Milton Doyle (Loyola-Chicago)

Przemek Karnowski (Gonzaga)

Tim Kempton (Lehigh)

Reggie Upshaw (Middle Tennessee State)

Derrick White (Colorado)

We have the 19th, 31st and 60th overall picks in the Draft. Check out Draft Central for more information.