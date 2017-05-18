Court Dedication at N.H. Scott Rescheduled

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Foundation and the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs have rescheduled the basketball court dedication at N.H. Scott Recreation Center for Saturday, June 3. The ceremony was previously scheduled for Saturday, May 20. The club will unveil state-of-the-art basketball courts at the free and open-to-the-public event, marking the foundation’s second DeKalb location and the ninth Metropolitan Atlanta site to receive Hawks-themed courts since 2015. The Hawks will celebrate the opening of the courts with a youth basketball showcase featuring participants from the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs.